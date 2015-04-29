New Issue- Emirates NBD PJSC prices $350 mln 2020 bond

April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Emirates NBD PJSC (London Branch)
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date May 6, 2020
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.655
Reoffer price 99.655
Yield 3.075 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 6, 2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Emirates, Morgan Stanley & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s) & A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux/ Dubai
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
