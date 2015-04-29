New Issue- Talent Yield prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Talent Yield (Euro) Limited
(Talent Yield)
Guarantor Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 07,2020
Coupon 1.435 pct
Issue price 99.914
Reoffer price 99.914
Reoffer yield 1.453 pct
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 155.8 bps
Over April 2020 OBL #171
Payment Date May 07,2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, UBS & ANZ
Ratings A3(stable)(Moody‘s) & BBB+(stable)(S&P)
Listing ISE listings
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English Law
