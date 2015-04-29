TRLPC-SIG Combibloc's rapid refi marks repricing wave

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - Swiss packaging company SIG Combibloc Group’s return to the U.S. leveraged loan market to cut pricing on a buyout loan only three months after signing the original deal heralds the start of a repricing wave, banking sources said on Wednesday.

After a quiet first quarter, investor demand is so strong that SIG Combibloc expects to be able to cut 100 basis points from a $1.225 billion term loan and a 1.05 billion euro ($1.14 billion) term loan in a matter of months.

The loan was originally priced at 425 bp over Libor/Euribor in February, but the combination of low dealflow and strong investor demand has put pressure on pricing.

SIG Combibloc is now repricing the loan at 325bp over benchmarks and commitments are due on Thursday. SIG Combibloc was not immediately available for comment.

The drop in pricing has been so significant that SIG Combibloc could afford to pay a call protection penalty of 101, which is designed to deter companies from fast refinancings.

Although the rapid refinancing is not popular with investors, lenders are likely to agree due to a lack of alternative deals to invest in.

“Investors hate all repricing whether it is 25 basis points or 50 basis points but most of them tend to take the reprice because they don’t want to have the cash. There is nothing to buy,” a banker said.

U.S. institutional volume of $41.6 billion in the first quarter was 76 percent lower than $175 billion in the first quarter of 2014.

Average margins for BB/B rated companies fell to 337.5bp last week from 431.25 in the third week of February, according to LPC data.

Demand for loans has been buoyed by continued collateralized loan obligation (CLO) creation, as well as investors who poured money into the asset class attracted by higher spreads late last year and early this year.

THIN END OF THE WEDGE?

SIG Combibloc’s repricing and other similar deals that have also launched in the last two weeks, including transactions for sales and marketing firm Acosta Inc, bandwidth infrastructure services provider Zayo Group LLC and healthcare products company Prestige Brands Inc, indicate that more repricings are coming.

“I think we’re going to see a flurry of repricing over the next several weeks. We have a massive supply-demand problem,” a second banker said.

Sponsored refinancing slumped in the first quarter to $15 billion from $90 billion in the first three months of 2014 as higher pricing put private equity owners off opportunistic refinancings.

Loan pricing climbed in the second half of 2014 and companies that had to pay higher margins at that time are looking to refinance, which is cheaper now that six months of call protection have passed.

Financial trading communications provider IPC Corp also cut pricing by 100bp last week on a $595 million term loan to 450bp and added $15 million in new money. The original deal was first syndicated in early February.

Zayo Group LLC set guidance at 275bp this week as it repriced a $1.995 billion loan to 300bp. The loan originally totalled $1.75 billion in November 2013 and the company added $275 million in May 2014.

Prestige Brands Inc is refinancing an $853 million term loan at 275-300bp, down from 350bp.

Even highly leveraged loans are repricing. Acosta Inc cut pricing on a highly leveraged $2.06 billion term loan to 325bp from 400bp this month.

The company, which is leveraged at 7.6 times, took the loan last August to finance its buyout by The Carlyle Group. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)