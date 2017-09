BRIEF-STMicro Q1 net revenue falls to 1.71 bln euros

April 30 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV :

* Reports Q1 revenue 1.71 billion euros ($1.90 billion) versus 1.83 billion euros a year ago

* Q1 net loss 22 million euros versus loss of 24 million euros a year ago

* Expects in Q2 to increase our revenues by about 3.5 percent sequentially

* Expects Q2 gross margin is anticipated to increase by about 60 basis points to 33.8 percent, plus or minus 2.0 percentage points

* Expects Q2 revenues to increase about 3.5 percent on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points

* Stable cash dividend of $0.40 per common share payable in equal quarterly installments to be proposed to 2015 AGM of shareholders

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)