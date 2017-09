April 30 (Reuters) - ICT Automatisering NV :

* Q1 revenue 17.1 million euros ($18.96 million) versus 16.0 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating result 1.3 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* Expects for 2015 a further improvement in the operating profit compared with 2014

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)