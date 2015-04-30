FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBS CEO says expects FX settlements in the second quarter
April 30, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RBS CEO says expects FX settlements in the second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Rbs ceo says expects fx settlements to occur in the second quarter Rbs ceo says expects another tough year; many conduct, litigation hurdles looming Rbs ceo says no disagreement with rory cullinan on strategy; issues were around execution Rbs ceo says expects u.s. Rmbs settlements to occur in second half of 2015 Rbs fd says restructuring costs will “remain elevated” this year Rbs ceo says no disagreement on strategy with cullinan; ‘these things happen in large organisations’ Rbs ceo says bank will have excess capital over next 3 years; will want to return it to investors (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
