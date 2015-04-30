FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digital Magics shareholders approve two capital increases
April 30, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Digital Magics shareholders approve two capital increases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Digital Magics SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that the shareholders approved two capital increases

* It approved a divisible share capital increase of up to 4,999,000 euros ($5.6 million), share premiums and tranches included, for a maximum of 1,250,000 new ordinary shares

* It approved a divisible share capital increase of 2 million euros, share premium included, for a maximum of 400,000 new ordinary shares, option rights excluded

* 2-million-euro capital increase to be part of a stock option plan to be offered to the directors, managers, employees and associates of the company and its subsidiaries

$1 = 0.9004 euros Gdynia Newsroom

