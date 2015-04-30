BRIEF-Digital Magics shareholders approve two capital increases

April 30 (Reuters) - Digital Magics SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that the shareholders approved two capital increases

* It approved a divisible share capital increase of up to 4,999,000 euros ($5.6 million), share premiums and tranches included, for a maximum of 1,250,000 new ordinary shares

* It approved a divisible share capital increase of 2 million euros, share premium included, for a maximum of 400,000 new ordinary shares, option rights excluded

* 2-million-euro capital increase to be part of a stock option plan to be offered to the directors, managers, employees and associates of the company and its subsidiaries

