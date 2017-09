April 30(Reuters) - Prologue SA :

* Reported on Wednesday FY net loss of 0.28 million euros ($0.31 million) versus loss of 0.33 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue of 22.15 million euros versus 20.20 million euros a year ago

* FY operating income of 0.79 million euros versus a loss of 1.22 million euros a year ago

* Expects 2015 to be a year of internal growth and an improvement of results

