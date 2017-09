April 30(Reuters) - MS Industrie AG :

* FY group revenue at 218.5 million euros ($244.65 million) versus 179.8 million euros

* FY EBIT 9.9 million euros versus 6.7 million euros year ago

* FY net profit after minorities 4.1 million euros versus 2.0 million euros year ago

* In FY 2015 sees further significant growth in group EBIT, EBT and net profit

Source text - bit.ly/1HTC9Z8

Further company coverage: