April 30 (Reuters) - Apranga Apb :

* Q1 2015 profit for the year at 465,000 euros ($518,336) versus 1.7 million euros year ago

* Q1 2015 retail turnover at 42.1 million euros, up 9.4 percent

* Q1 EBITDA at 2.3 million euros, down 32.6 percent Source text: bit.ly/1JUpZOm

($1 = 0.8971 euros)