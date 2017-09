April 30 (Reuters) - Vereinigte Filzfabriken AG :

* FY 2014 revenue 23.3 million euros ($26 million) versus 21.4 million euros year ago

* FY EBIT 1.4 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* Plans to keep FY 2015 sales and result on previous year’s high level

