April 30, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- NEDWBK prices $600 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NEDWBK) NEDW.UL

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date September 18, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.579

Spread 2.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date May 08, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, DB & Scotiabank

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Netherland

Temperary Regs ISIN XS1229124349

Permanent Regs ISIN XS1109821352

144A ISIN US63983TAW53

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

