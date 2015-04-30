New Issue- NEDWBK prices $600 mln 2017 bond

April 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NEDWBK) NEDW.UL
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date September 18, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 100.579
Spread 2.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date May 08, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi, DB & Scotiabank
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Netherland
Temperary Regs ISIN XS1229124349
Permanent Regs ISIN XS1109821352
