BRIEF-Sepura says to acquire Teltronic for 127.5 mln euro
May 1, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sepura says to acquire Teltronic for 127.5 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Sepura Plc

* Entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of teltronic for 127.5 million euro

* Deal is immediately enhancing adjusted fully diluted EPS, significantly enhancing it in first fy after completion

* Deal to be part financed by the partial draw down under new debt facilities of 120 million euro

* Deal to be part financed by placing to raise 56.9 million

* Teltronic revenue of 62.9 million eur and adjusted operating profit of 8.4 million eur for FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

