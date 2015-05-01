BRIEF-Sepura says to acquire Teltronic for 127.5 mln euro

May 1 (Reuters) - Sepura Plc

* Entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of teltronic for 127.5 million euro

* Deal is immediately enhancing adjusted fully diluted EPS, significantly enhancing it in first fy after completion

* Deal to be part financed by the partial draw down under new debt facilities of 120 million euro

* Deal to be part financed by placing to raise 56.9 million

* Teltronic revenue of 62.9 million eur and adjusted operating profit of 8.4 million eur for FY 2014