May 4(Reuters) - Bever Holding NV :

* Reported on Friday a full year revenue of 5.9 million euros ($6.6 million), compared to a loss of 1.5 million euros in 2013

* Said full year result after tax was 2.7 million euros, compared to a loss of 2.5 million euros in 2013

Source text: bit.ly/1R4edGA

