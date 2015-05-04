FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SAG GESTAO net loss widens to 47.5 mln euros in Q4
May 4, 2015

BRIEF-SAG GESTAO net loss widens to 47.5 mln euros in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - SAG GEST Solucoes Automoveis Globais :

* Said on Thursday Q4/2014 net loss of 47.47 million euros ($53.22 million) vs loss of 7.0 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA up 48.3 percent to 7.35 million euros

* Q4 turnover up 8.63 percent to 131.46 million euros

* Started the restructuring of the portion of SAG’s debt regulated by the framework agreement, which matures in 2015, to be concluded in H1-2015

Source text: bit.ly/1zGYk3M

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8919 euros Gdynia Newsroom

