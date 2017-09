May 4(Reuters) - Dinamia Capital Privado SCR SA :

* Said on Friday Q1 financial income 2.2 million euros ($2.5 million)

* Q1 net profit 2.2 million euros

* Q1 operating result 2.2 million euros

* Adjusted net asset value (NAV) per share at March 31 at 10.13 euros vs 10.28 euros at Dec. 31, 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: