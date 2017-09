May 4 (Reuters) - Vousse Corp SA :

* Said on Thursday FY 2014 consolidated revenue at 2.9 million euros ($3.2 million)

* FY 2014 consolidated operating loss at 2.6 million euros

* FY 2014 consolidated net loss at 2.0 million euros

* Company provided consolidated FY results for the first time

Source text: bit.ly/1KGlEPZ

