BRIEF-Investimenti e Sviluppo net result swings to 5.1 million euros
May 4, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Investimenti e Sviluppo net result swings to 5.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA :

* Said on Thursday it reports FY 2014 negative EBITDA of 658,000 euros versus negative EBITDA of 2.5 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net profit of 5.1 million euros versus loss of 12.1 million euros year ago

* Says there are not enough financial resources to cover the operating costs for the next 12 months

* Sees that the company will be able to continue its operations if it manages to create a new business plan and completing a new capital increase

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

