BRIEF-Milkiland FY 2014 EBITDA down 49 pct yoy to 17.1 mln euros
May 4, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Milkiland FY 2014 EBITDA down 49 pct yoy to 17.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Milkiland NV :

* Said on Thursday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 288.7 million euros ($321.8 million) versus 341.0 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014 operating loss of 657,000 euros versus a profit of 19.2 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014 net loss 72.4 million euros versus a profit of 11.7 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA of 17.1 million euros versus 33.4 million euros a year ago

* Says revenues of exports-oriented Milkiland Ukraine and Ostrowia down due to Russian bans on food imports from Ukraine and the EU

* Says devaluation of the Ukrainian hryvna and Russian rouble against Euro undermined the Group’s revenue growth in euro terms despite several increases of prices for finished dairy goods

* Revenues of Milkiland Intermarket (markets other than Ukraine, Russia and EU) in 2014 up by 67 percent compared to the previous year

* Says in 2015 will focus on participation in import substitution in the markets of Russia and Ukraine, developing an effective distribution network in Poland and also catching opportunities in the global commodity markets

* Says it is going to finish the negotiations with the syndicate of international banks and sign the Loan Restructuring Agreement

* The investment budget for 2015 will be limited just on the maintenance level because of the requirements of syndicate and will stand on the level of around 2.0 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8973 euros Gdynia Newsroom

