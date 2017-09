BRIEF-KB Petrokommerts FY 2014 loss for year narrows to RUB 5.87 bln

May 4(Reuters) - KB Petrokommerts :

* Reported on Thursday FY 2014 net interest income of 9.36 billion roubles ($181.18 million) versus 8.78 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 loss for year of 5.87 billion roubles versus loss 9.66 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 provisions for loan impairment and due from other banks of 10.59 billion roubles versus 12.51 billion roubles year ago

* As at Dec. 31, 2014 Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 12.9 pct versus 9.7 pct as at Dec. 31, 2013

* FY 2014 net fee and commission income 1.9 billion roubles versus 1.82 billion roubles year agoSource text: bit.ly/1GTT7VO

