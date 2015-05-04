FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elektrobit to develop mobile devices in Mexico
May 4, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elektrobit to develop mobile devices in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Elektrobit Oyj :

* Said on Saturday Elektrobit Wireless Communications Ltd and the Ministry of Mexican Communication and Transportation had signed an agreement regarding the development of three types of android-based L-band mobile devices

* Value of this development agreement is approximately $21.9 million (approximately 19.5 million euros as per exchange rate of May 1, 2015)

* Revenues expected to be generated under this agreement during 2015 have already been anticipated in EB’s outlook for 2015 and will thus not cause changes to the 2015 outlook

* Assuming that the development work proceeds as planned, these mobile phone variants are expected to be ready for actual product deliveries from the beginning of 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

