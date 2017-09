May 4 (Reuters) - InfoSCAN SA :

* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 258,300 zlotys ($71,261)versus 89,035 zlotys a year ago

* FY 2014 operating loss was 329,022 zlotys versus a loss of 120,555 zlotys a year ago

* FY 2014 net loss was 328,643 zlotys versus a loss of 112,894 zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: