BRIEF-KSG Agro SA FY 2014 net loss widens to $37 million
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 4, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KSG Agro SA FY 2014 net loss widens to $37 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - KSG Agro SA :

* Said on Saturday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of $26.3 million versus $58.2 million a year ago

* FY 2014 operating profit was $2.9 million versus $434,000 a year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA was $10 million versus $9.3 million a year ago

* FY 2014 net loss of $37 million versus a loss of $31.6 million a year ago

* As of Dec. 31 2014, total controlled land bank of about 94 thousand hectares (including 28 thousand hectares in Crimea that are not controlled because of the annexation of Crimea)

* Says its assets and revenues are predominantly denominated in Ukrainian hryvnia whereas significant part of liabilities is denominated in foreign currencies therefore impact of weakening of hryvnia was extremely adverse

* Says it is exposed to the risk that escalated armed conflict in Ukraine will have direct impact on its activities by either destroying or damaging constructions and equipment owned or denial of physical access and control to fields which will result in inability to harvest crops

