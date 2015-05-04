FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quest for Growth sees positive effect of about 3% on NAV from Cartagenia deal
May 4, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Quest for Growth sees positive effect of about 3% on NAV from Cartagenia deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Quest for Growth Privak SA :

* Says Agilent Technologies Inc announced their intention to acquire 100 pct of the shares of Cartagenia

* Final closing of the transaction is expected midMay

* If the transaction is closed successfully Quest for Growth expects a positive impact on its net asset value of approximately 3 percent

* Quest for Growth is an indirect shareholder of Cartagenia through its participation in the Capricorn ICT Arkiv fund

Source text: bit.ly/1R6hNjs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

