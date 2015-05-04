FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Luxottica CEO says acquisitions possible in next 6-12 months
May 4, 2015

BRIEF-Luxottica CEO says acquisitions possible in next 6-12 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Luxottica Chief Executive Adil Mehboob-Khan tells an analyst call:

* Has strong cash position that it wants to use for “meaningful and strategic” acquisitions

* It is scanning the market and engaged in conversations and may have news on that in the next six to 12 months

* Looking at acquisitions that reinforce group’s position in emerging markets or help it learn something new like Glasses.com

* Can meet all of its goals through organic growth and current brand portfolio

* Decisions on dividends would not necessarily be held hostage to M&A moves

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
