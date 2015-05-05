BRIEF-First Capital to distribute a mixed dividend payment

May 5 (Reuters) - First Capital SpA :
* Said on Monday that it will distribute a maximum of 921,994 free ordinary shares, corresponding to 3.83 percent of share capital, as part of a distribution of the dividend
* It will distribute a mixed dividend of cash payment of 0.04 per share and free shares allotment
* Free share ratio is one free share for every 25 First Capital shares already held
* The cash payment and free shares allotment ex-dividend date is May 18
