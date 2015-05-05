FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Data Holding signs framework agreement, includes distribution of BE shares to TIP and iFuture
May 5, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Data Holding signs framework agreement, includes distribution of BE shares to TIP and iFuture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Be Think Solve Execute SpA (BE) :

* Said on Monday it has been notified by its sharholder Data Holding 2007 Srl (Data Holding) that Data Holding reached a framework agreement with Tamburi Investment Partners SpA (TIP) and iFuture Power in Action Srl (iFuture)

* Agreement consists of settling the debt of Data Holding to TIP and iFuture through attribution of BE shares before liquidation of Data Holding

* Debt to iFuture, expected to be 4,075,120.93 euros ($4.54 million) by the time of Data Holding liquidation, will be settled through 9,393,319 BE shares, 7.37 percent of BE share capital

* Debt to TIP, expected to be 3,913,468.18 euros by the time of Data Holding liquidation, will be settled through 9,545,044 BE shares, 7.08 percent of BE share capital

* Data Holding liquidation expected to be finalized on Dec 31

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8982 euros Gdynia Newsroom

