BRIEF-Alk-Abelló Q1 EBITDA ex-items up at DKK 132 million
May 5, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alk-Abelló Q1 EBITDA ex-items up at DKK 132 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Alk Abello A/S :

* Q1 revenue 650 million Danish crowns ($96.95 million) versus 684 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA ex-items 132 million crowns versus 130 million crowns year ago

* Revenue in base business is now expected at 2.25-2.35 billion crowns (previously 2.2-2.3 billion crowns)

* Still expects to grow revenue in base business by 0-5 pct in local currencies based on low single-digit growth in Europe and high single-digit growth in non-European markets

* Says to reflect current exchange rates, reported revenue in base business is now expected at 2.25-2.35 billion crowns (previously 2.2-2.3 billion crowns)

* Operating profit (EBITDA before special items), excluding sales royalties and milestone payments from partnerships, is expected to be in range of 225-300 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.7047 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
