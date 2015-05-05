FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sumol+Compal to pay 0.14 euro gross per share from free reserves
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
May 5, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sumol+Compal to pay 0.14 euro gross per share from free reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Sumol+Compal SA :

* Said on Monday it had deliberated share capital reduction to 96.0 million euros ($106.5 million) from 100.1 million euros by means of cancellation of 4,061,763 own shares

* It also deliberated share capital reduction by 35,531,373 euros by means of cancellation of 35,531,373 shares

* Consequently, share capital of the company became of 60,499,364 euros

* It also deliberated distribution of free reserves in the gross amount of 0.14 euro per share, to be paid to its shareholders after one month from the date of registration of company’s capital reduction

Source text: bit.ly/1GLMjai

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9011 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.