BRIEF-Remedis acquires 16 pct stake in a company
#Financials
May 5, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Remedis acquires 16 pct stake in a company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Remedis SA :

* Said on Monday that it acquired a 16 percent stake in a newly established limited liability unit

* The nominal value of 16 percent share in capital is 16,000 zlotys ($4,407)

* The new company will be engaged in renovation and refurbishment works necessary to adapt the facility to its operating activities, which is expected to start at second half of 2016

* The unit plans to carry out long-term care home for the elderly and its majority shareholder is a religious order Zakon Poslugujacych Chorym Ojcowie Kamilianie

$1 = 3.6310 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
