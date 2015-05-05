African Bank picks industry veteran as CEO of "good bank"

JOHANNESBURG, May 5 (Reuters) - African Bank Investments Ltd , which collapsed last year, has picked an industry veteran to be chief executive of its so-called “good bank” containing its healthy assets, its administrator said.

Brian Riley, former head of FirstRand car financing group WesBank, will take over at the “good bank,” which was set up by the administrators of African Bank. They were appointed to restructure the lender, which ran into trouble when customers failed to keep up with loan repayments.

“My first challenge will be to mobilise the bank’s existing resource base into a defined strategy that can sustain the ‘good bank’ over the short to medium future,” Riley said in a statement.

The assets ring-fenced in the good bank will be set up with 26 billion rand ($2.3 billion) of Africa Bank’s core lending assets. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng. Editing by Jane Merriman)