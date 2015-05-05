FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Bank picks industry veteran as CEO of "good bank"
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

African Bank picks industry veteran as CEO of "good bank"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 5 (Reuters) - African Bank Investments Ltd , which collapsed last year, has picked an industry veteran to be chief executive of its so-called “good bank” containing its healthy assets, its administrator said.

Brian Riley, former head of FirstRand car financing group WesBank, will take over at the “good bank,” which was set up by the administrators of African Bank. They were appointed to restructure the lender, which ran into trouble when customers failed to keep up with loan repayments.

“My first challenge will be to mobilise the bank’s existing resource base into a defined strategy that can sustain the ‘good bank’ over the short to medium future,” Riley said in a statement.

The assets ring-fenced in the good bank will be set up with 26 billion rand ($2.3 billion) of Africa Bank’s core lending assets. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.