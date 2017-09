May 5 (Reuters) - Adidas Ag

* Adidas CEO says expects Taylor Made golf unit to return to growth in h2

* Adidas CEO says Russia business was profitable in Q1 and will also be so for the full year

* Adidas CEO says turning business around more important than whether he stays until contract end in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Emma Thomasson)