BRIEF-Ipsen announces share repurchase programme

May 5 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA :
* On Monday Ipsen announced details of the share repurchase programme it will submit for shareholder approval on May 27
* Maximum price per share: 70 euros ($77.68)
* Total maximum that could be spent: 580,180,650 euros
* Maximum number of shares that could be repurchased under the programme: 7,564,450 (9.10 pct of the share capital)
* Programme authorised until Jan. 26, 2017
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1F3qR5s
Further company coverage:
$1 = 0.9011 euros Gdynia Newsroom