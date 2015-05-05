BRIEF-Ipsen announces share repurchase programme

May 5 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA :

* On Monday Ipsen announced details of the share repurchase programme it will submit for shareholder approval on May 27

* Maximum price per share: 70 euros ($77.68)

* Total maximum that could be spent: 580,180,650 euros

* Maximum number of shares that could be repurchased under the programme: 7,564,450 (9.10 pct of the share capital)

* Programme authorised until Jan. 26, 2017

