BRIEF-Ipsen announces share repurchase programme
May 5, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ipsen announces share repurchase programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA :

* On Monday Ipsen announced details of the share repurchase programme it will submit for shareholder approval on May 27

* Maximum price per share: 70 euros ($77.68)

* Total maximum that could be spent: 580,180,650 euros

* Maximum number of shares that could be repurchased under the programme: 7,564,450 (9.10 pct of the share capital)

* Programme authorised until Jan. 26, 2017

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1F3qR5s

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9011 euros Gdynia Newsroom

