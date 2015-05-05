FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mobile Loyalty carries out first part in private placement of SEK 7.5 million
#Software
May 5, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mobile Loyalty carries out first part in private placement of SEK 7.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Mobile Loyalty Holding AB :

* Carries out first part in undergoing private placement of 7.5 million Swedish crowns ($892,336.61)

* Reports conversion of loans into shares of 5.2 million crowns incl. interest rate

* In total the company issues 20.8 million new shares for conversion of loan and 18,319,808 shares for share issue

* In total generates proceeds of 4,579,952 crowns and the company’s equity is strengthened by 5.2 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4049 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

