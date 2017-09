May 5 (Reuters) - Rai Way SpA :

* Q1 EBITDA 26.1 million euros ($29.12 million)versus 25.1 million euros year ago

* Q1 net profit 9.3 million euros versus 7.6 million euros year ago

* Q1 revenue 52.4 million versus 51.8 million euros year ago

* Outlook for full year 2015, disclosed to market on March 12 is confirmed