FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Reed Elsevier prices 600 mln euro 2025 bond
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-Reed Elsevier prices 600 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower RELX CAPITAL INC

(Reed Elsevier)

Guarantor Reed Elsevier PLC &

Reed Elsevier NV

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date May 12,2025

Coupon 1.300 pct

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date May 12,2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, CITI & JPM

Ratings Baa1(Moody‘s), BBB+(S&P) &

BBB+(Fitch)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law NY

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.