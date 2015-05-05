FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
May 5, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Plant Advanced Technologies discovers skin whitening molecules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Plant Advanced Technologies SA :

* Announced on Monday that it has discovered a family of molecules which can be used for skin whitening

* Discovery was made using its Target Binding technology

* Said it has signed three new research and development agreements

* Confirmed that it has established a biopesticides partnership with a global chemicals group

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1zwTd5D

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
