BRIEF-Plant Advanced Technologies discovers skin whitening molecules

May 5 (Reuters) - Plant Advanced Technologies SA :
* Announced on Monday that it has discovered a family of molecules which can be used for skin whitening
* Discovery was made using its Target Binding technology
* Said it has signed three new research and development agreements
* Confirmed that it has established a biopesticides partnership with a global chemicals group
