BRIEF-Romania's Fondul Proprietatea secures 500 mln lei loan

May 5 (Reuters) - Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea

* Says secured a 500 million lei ($126.21 million) revolving committed credit facility from Citibank Europe.

* Says will use the credit facility for general corporate use, including buying back its shares to reduce the discount between its net asset value and share price.

* Says the credit will not be used for investment.

* Says final reimbursement should take place on Dec. 31, 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9615 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)