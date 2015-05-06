BRIEF-PTI shareholders approve series E shares issue and conditional capital increase

May 6 (Reuters) - Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA (PTI) :

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders approved a capital increase by no more than 1,440,000 zlotys($401,036)via a private issue of no more than 1,440,000 series E shares

* Shareholders approved a plan of a private issue of no less than 5 million and no more than 15.5 million subscription warrants entitling for acquisition of series F shares of the company until April 30, 2025

* Shareholders approve conditional issue of no more than 15.5 million series F shares with nominal value of 1 zloty each to subscribers of the warrants

