FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Forthnet extends cooperation on greek championship broadcasting rights
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 6, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Forthnet extends cooperation on greek championship broadcasting rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Xxxxx xx (Reuters) - Forthnet SA :

* Announced on Tuesday extension of cooperation with the organizing authority of the A’ National Division professional football championship, namely Super League, for two additional football seasons, that is for the seasons 2017-18 and 2018-19

* The extended cooperation includes the broadcasting rights for TV, radio, internet, and mobile telephony networks, over a territory covering Greece, Cyprus and Albania

* The cumulative contractual cost over the two football seasons 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 may amount up to 81,484,104 Euros

Source text: bit.ly/1JpNAGO

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.