BRIEF-Snai to merge by incorporation with Cogemat/Cogetech
#Casinos & Gaming
May 6, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Snai to merge by incorporation with Cogemat/Cogetech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Snai SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with OI Games SA and OI Games 2 SA, majority shareholders of Cogemat SpA (Cogemat) for the merger by incorporation of Cogetech, of which Cogemat is the parent company

* Incorporation could be finalized by September, if conditions precedent being satisfied

* Cogemat shareholders to receive 71,602,410 newly issued Snai shares for the indicative value of about 1.81 euros ($2.03) to 2.02 euros

* Capital increase should correspond to 38 percent of Snai share capital after capital increase, for a preliminary value of the Cogemat group ranging between 130 million euros and 145 million euros

