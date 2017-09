May 6 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange:

* Said on Tuesday that it decided to suspend trading of shares of Mewa SA, MSX Resources SA and PBO Aniola SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej till the end of June 5

