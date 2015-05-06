FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline CEO comments from media roundtable
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline CEO comments from media roundtable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Ceo says ~has different view from other companies on further drug pricing pressures

* Ceo says ~can’t remember last time read a banker’s book on big m&a

* Ceo says ~we don’t have strategy for bolt-ons, only recent acquisitions have been for technology

* Ceo says ~for next 4-5 years “pretty unlikely” would make major structural changes to group

* Ceo says ~still true that new-look gsk has more optionality in long term than in past

* Ceo says ~brought in more losses than expected from novartis vaccines business

* Ceo says ~confident will have 20 very substantial vaccines in development, 5-6 from novartis

* Ceo says ~wants clarity as soon as possible after uk election, priorities include retaining patent box

* Ceo says ~new chairman hampton been included in all preparations for investor day, including some of wording in statements

* Ceo says ~doesn’t think in too many pharmaceutical therapy areas

* Ceo says ~still does not like large-scale m&a

* Ceo says ~novartis deal bit more dilutive than expected due to vaccines hit, smaller cash return and fact deal closed later than hoped Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
