BRIEF-Redefine Properties enters into BEE deal

May 6 (Reuters) - Redefine Properties Ltd :

* To dispose of 75 million Fountainhead Property Trust units to investment spv setup to enable Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela Investment unit

* Agreed to issue up to 300 million shares to Redefine Empowerment Trust which has been established to perform public benefit activities

* Pro forma EPS for year ended Aug 31, 2014 down 1.59 cents to 144.77 cents after specific share issue

* Pro forma HEPS after specific share issue at 74.35 cents from 75.94 cents before issue for year ended Aug 31, 2014