BRIEF-ING Groep says ING Bank Q1 underlying net result rises to 1,187 mln euros

May 7 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV :

* ING Bank Q1 2015 underlying net result 1,187 million euros ($1.35 billion), up 43.0 pct from Q1 2014 and more than double that of Q4 2014

* ING Group Q1 2015 net result 1,769 million euros (0.46 euro per share) including insurance results

* ING Group’s Q1 fully-loaded CET1 ratio increased to 11.6 pct

* ING Bank’s Q1 fully-loaded CET1 ratio was stable at 11.4 pct due to a 1.0 billion euro dividend upstream to group

