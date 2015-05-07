BRIEF-Italeaf Board approves triennial growth strategy

May 7 (Reuters) - Italeaf SpA :

* Said on Wednesday Board of Directors approved the Group’s triennial growth strategy 2015-2017: Bridging the gap with a company builder

* Said the plan includes portfolio of overall 8 startup companies in the period of the plan, with exit 2 in 2016 and 1 exit in 2017

* According to the plan IRR is expected greater than or equal to 30 pct, EBT expected to reach 2.9 million euros in 2015, 3.6 million euros in 2016 and 4.5 million euros in 2017

* According to the plan capital gain 2015-17 is +75 pct

* Target of NFP/Net Equity ratio less than or equal to 0.8x

* The plan includes investments in 2015-17 of 5.2 million euros for the setting up of new startup companies in industrial sectors with high growth prospects

* The plan includes dividend increase of 10 pct per year compared to the dividend 2014 of 0.08 euro per share, in payment next June 30, 2015

