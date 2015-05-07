FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solar Q1 EBITA up at DKK 60 million
#Consumer Electronics
May 7, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Solar Q1 EBITA up at DKK 60 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Solar A/S :

* Q1 revenue from continuing operations 2.65 billion Danish crowns ($403.35 million) versus 2.59 billion crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITA 60 million crowns versus 38 million crowns year ago

* Says maintains expectations for 2015 of revenue between 10.0 and 10.3 billion crowns and EBITA between 200 and 250 million crowns

* Says now expects 2015 revenue and EBITA to be in upper part of interval

* Sees for Solar in total, organic growth in 2015 to be between about 0 pct and 2.5 pct

Source text: bit.ly/1bzPLMj

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5700 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
