BRIEF-Reinhold Europe AB unit acquires Swedish scaffolding operations
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Reinhold Europe AB unit acquires Swedish scaffolding operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Reinhold Europe AB :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Liberg Sweden AB, acquired the Swedish scaffolding operations from Bilfinger Industrial Services Sweden AB for SEK 90 million ($11 million)

* All staff of the acquired company will be transferred to Reinhold Europe

* The acquisition is carried out through a transfer of assets and liabilities

* The acquisition is loan financed from the principal owner and new investors to the company

* Loans will be repaid through a combination of new share issues and bank loans

* The Bilfinger Berger Industrial Services Group is a unit of Bilfinger SE

$1 = 8.2080 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
