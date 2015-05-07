BRIEF-Reinhold Europe AB unit acquires Swedish scaffolding operations

April 7 (Reuters) - Reinhold Europe AB :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Liberg Sweden AB, acquired the Swedish scaffolding operations from Bilfinger Industrial Services Sweden AB for SEK 90 million ($11 million)
* All staff of the acquired company will be transferred to Reinhold Europe
* The acquisition is carried out through a transfer of assets and liabilities
* The acquisition is loan financed from the principal owner and new investors to the company
* Loans will be repaid through a combination of new share issues and bank loans
* The Bilfinger Berger Industrial Services Group is a unit of Bilfinger SE
$1 = 8.2080 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom