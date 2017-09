May 7 (Reuters) - Produkty Klasztorne SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported Q1 revenue of 960,016 zlotys ($268,792) versus 764,224 zlotys year ago

* Q1 operating loss was 142,618 zlotys versus a loss of 248,058 zlotys last year

* Q1 net loss was 146,819 zlotys versus a loss of 260,303 zlotys year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: