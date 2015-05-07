FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik FY profit up 81.5 at EUR 69.3 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
May 7, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik FY profit up 81.5 at EUR 69.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7(Reuters) - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG :

* Announced on Wednesday FY revenue of 667.0 million euros ($756.38 million)(up 13.1 pct)

* Said FY EBITDA up 31.8 pct to 167.6 million euros

* Said FY profit grows by 81.5 pct to 69.3 million euros

* Said for FY 2015/16 development of revenue similar to the financial year 2014/15 is forecast

* Said EBITDA margin will be in the range of 18-20 pct based on the start-up costs to be expected in the context of the ramp-up in Chongqing in FY 2015/16

* Said FY 2015/16 EBITDA margin in the core business will remain at a level comparable to the financial year 2014/15

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8818 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.